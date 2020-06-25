Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ESPN's next big sports documentary, Blackfeet Boxing, is about an all-women boxing club on a Native American reservation

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Earlier this summer, ESPN dominated quarantine viewing with The Last Dance, a docuseries about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Their next big sports documentary is about an all-women boxing club…on a Native American reservation. Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible tells the story of the Blackfeet ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles [Video]

Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles

A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published
Molson Coors Follows Audiences Down The Media ‘Rabbit Hole’: Feinberg [Video]

Molson Coors Follows Audiences Down The Media ‘Rabbit Hole’: Feinberg

Where does a beer brand go to market when bars are shut and sports competitions are sidelined? In Molson Coors case, down the "rabbit hole". That is the name the brewer gives to digital media in which..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:38Published
HomoSayWhat Who's Pushing Hate Documentary movie [Video]

HomoSayWhat Who's Pushing Hate Documentary movie

HomoSayWhat Who's Pushing Hate Documentary movie trailer HD Homophobia didn’t just happen. Orchestrated campaigns by cultural institutions and public figures have systemically instilled anti-LGBTQ..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:32Published

Tweets about this

KBtheOriginal

Kristen STILL Bright ESPN's next big sports documentary, Blackfeet Boxing, is about an all-women boxing club on a Native American reserv… https://t.co/qSPryq6ZWz 27 minutes ago

lekimble

Lindsay Kimble Carney Tune into @espn next week to learn about the boxing club on the Blackfeet Reservation helping save girls' lives https://t.co/kSfOlH0dIz 1 day ago