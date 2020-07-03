Trump's Mount Rushmore Fireworks Event Will Cost $600k

jstaskin RT @Jstaskin: And despite at least 91 deaths registered in South Dakota from COVID-19, these visitors will not be told to don face masks or… 1 minute ago Claude R Williams RT @SethTupper: The Noem administration said it would raise private money for a Mount Rushmore fireworks display attended by President Trum… 1 minute ago Mr. Lee Batz, #TrudeauLiedPeopleDied RT @SamBardo1: President Trump and 7500 others will enjoy the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore tonight July 3rd. #MAGA https://t.co/Av4J… 2 minutes ago jstaskin RT @Jstaskin: Trump is headlining fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Experts worry two things could spread: virus and wildfire. - The Washington… 2 minutes ago LadyBug RT @soyboy2040: #BunkerBoy is coming to Mount Rushmore on the 3rd for fireworks. Please don’t come to my state! Kristi Noem is also such a… 3 minutes ago Pat Fuller #StopKillingBlackPeople #JustWearAMask RT @soyboy2040: Trump is coming to Mount Rushmore tmr to see fireworks. Thousands of people are expected to come. Social distancing won’t h… 3 minutes ago No dilbit RT @SafetyPinDaily: Experts worry Trump's Mount Rushmore Independence Day celebration is a coronavirus superspreader event in the making |… 3 minutes ago Alicia444 So it's not o.k for the President to spend tax payers money on a legitimate holiday but it's o.k for B.L.M to burn… https://t.co/XEED1DCISR 4 minutes ago