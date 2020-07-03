Global  

Trump's Mount Rushmore Fireworks Event Will Cost $600k

TMZ.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
President Trump's highly touted Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza at Mount Rushmore isn't coming cheap -- it will cost the country well over half a million bucks ... and could cause a spike in coronavirus cases to boot. The July 3 celebration…
News video: Mount Rushmore fireworks show concerns

Mount Rushmore fireworks show concerns 00:26

 For the first time in a decade, Mount Rushmore will host a fireworks show. The national park service banned them in 2010 due to wildlife concerns, now, the concern is for a large crowd to draw.

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore [Video]

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National..

Trump heads to Mount Rushmore, July Fourth weekend, MLB Spring Training: 5 things to know Friday

 No social distancing at Trump-attended Mount Rushmore event, MLB resumes spring training and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Mount Rushmore welcoming committee will include tribal protesters

 Tribal leaders in South Dakota plan to protest President Donald Trump’s appearance Friday at an elaborate Mount Rushmore fireworks display, arguing that the...
Seattle Times

Trump's Mount Rushmore fireworks: No social distancing or masks required for 4th of July event

 'We're asking them to come... to enjoy the freedoms and the liberties that we have in this country,' South Dakota governor says
Independent


