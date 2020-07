Ryan Seacrest's Ex Shayna Taylor Says Her Days Are Filled With 'Distress and Anxiety' After Breakup Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

The 28-year-old shares a handwritten note on her Instagram Stories, days after the 'American Idol' host confirmed the end of their seven-year intermittent relationship. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this