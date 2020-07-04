Global  

Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Died from Cardiac Arrest

TMZ.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters died after going into cardiac arrest ... TMZ has learned. The Grammy-winning Motown artist's cause of death is listed as cardiopulmonary arrest ... this according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ.…
Bonnie Pointer's Cause of Death Revealed

 UPDATE: Nearly a month after the passing of Bonnie Pointer, the cause of her death has been revealed. The Pointer Sisters member died of cardiopulmonary arrest,...
E! Online


