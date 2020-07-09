Global  

Man Rescues Drowning Baby Bald Eagle in Wild Video

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Talk about loving America ... try saving a bald eagle's life on Independence Day, and the dude who did is Canadian!!! Man, they're nice up there. Ya gotta see this video from Windermere Lake in British Columbia ... the hero, Brett Bacon, was in the…
Video credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Man Saves an Eagle from Drowning

Man Saves an Eagle from Drowning 00:42

 Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Invermere, British Columbia, Canada Info from Licensor: "My girlfriend and newborn baby were cruising on the lake and spotted a giant bird unable to get out of the water. We got closer and realized it was a drowning eagle, so I pulled it onto the boat and brought it to...

