Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27 from Apparent Suicide

TMZ.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Lisa Marie Presley's son and Elvis Presley's grandson, Benjamin Keough, has died of an apparent suicide ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us Ben appears to have died Sunday in Calabasas from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Not much…
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Benjamin Keough, Son Of Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 27

Benjamin Keough, Son Of Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 27 00:32

 Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough has died. Keough is the son of Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and musician Danny Keough. According to CNN, the 27-year-old died in Calabasas, California. A representative for the family said Presley is "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond...

