Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27 from Apparent Suicide
Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough has died. Keough is the son of Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and musician Danny Keough. According to CNN, the 27-year-old died in Calabasas, California. A representative for the family said Presley is "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond...
John Travolta revealed to the world that his wife and actress, Kelly Preston, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Plus, another tragic loss in Hollywood as Lisa Marie Presley's son..