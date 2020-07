You Might Like

Tweets about this Kaan RT @guardiannews: Amber Heard was 'sociopathic', claims Johnny Depp's aide https://t.co/Mz1zCBZvY5 6 minutes ago ❆ RT @YouDidNotExist: "It seemed like everything she [Amber Heard] would Π°ccuse me of was something that she had done to me, I started to sΠ΅e… 8 minutes ago Jen Hrebenak RT @barstoolsports: The Drama Continues: Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Punched Him In The Face After Learning He Lost $650 Million https:/… 13 minutes ago luqmanch112 Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard once punched him for losing $750 million https://t.co/nOfvQ0N7rW 23 minutes ago Jolley Badazz RT @barstooltweetss: The Drama Continues: Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Punched Him In The Face After Learning He Lost $650 Million https:… 30 minutes ago DavidTJCβ›ͺπŸ†πŸ―πŸ‘‘πŸ›οΈ Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard deliberately allowed Pistol and Boo to***in bed. @chaser https://t.co/lShdyPGh3H 33 minutes ago πŸŽƒβΈΈπ•Ώπ–π–Š π•Όπ–šπ–Šπ–Šπ–“ 𝕺𝖋 π•³π–†π–‘π–‘π–”π–œπ–Šπ–Šπ–“βΈΈπŸŽƒ RT @winonasrider: First 3 days into Johnny Depp's trial against The Sun and so far Amber Heard and her new girlfriend seems more interested… 33 minutes ago Draku Seele RT @globalbreaking_: Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard's domestic violence allegations 'mirrored' her abuse towards him: 'It seemed like every… 33 minutes ago