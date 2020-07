You Might Like

Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS. The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode. “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this Big B The show is called NICK CANNON PRESENTS: wild n out & they mad he wants ownership?? https://t.co/cpM6oCcZkK 9 seconds ago 🧠 RT @Tamberlands: I wasn’t aware when I posted this that Nick was swindled out of ownership by Viacom. It will be an uphill battle, but hard… 42 seconds ago Allister 🌐 ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, citing his 'anti-Semitic conspiracy theories' https://t.co/6MWP3KfFDZ https://t.co/z2EsH2Nzn8 2 minutes ago JT Badenov ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon after he ‘failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating antisemitism’. GOOD!! https://t.co/WZ3TFFp0qA 4 minutes ago DaNita #ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon after he ‘failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating antisemitism’ #WildNOut… https://t.co/vucQbhg7GV 4 minutes ago George Bernard Vieto ViacomCBS fires MTV host Nick Cannon over 'hateful speech' and 'anti-Semitic conspiracy theories'… https://t.co/CclR7iwPDc 8 minutes ago MediaPost .@ViacomCBS Fires 'Wild 'N Out' Host Nick Cannon Over Anti-Semitic Remarks https://t.co/kpbrehSmwG https://t.co/KjxQY0COHa 9 minutes ago PRAISE THE KING’S BLOOD RT @jwhaifa: another anti semite bites the dust ALERT: ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon after he ‘failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpe… 12 minutes ago