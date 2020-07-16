Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Cannon to Take Break From Radio Show for ‘Reflection and Education’

The Wrap Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Nick Cannon to Take Break From Radio Show for ‘Reflection and Education’Nick Cannon has announced a decision to “take some time away” from his morning radio show in order to focus on “thorough reflection and education” following anti-Semitic comments made on his podcast.

“Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education,” Cannon, who has been hosting “Nick Cannon Morning” on KPWR-FM Power 106 since June 2019, said in a tweet Thursday.

*Also Read:* Nick Cannon to Remain Fox's 'Masked Singer' Host After His Apology for Anti-Semitic Comments

The decision comes two days after ViacomCBS cut ties with the “Wild ‘N Out” host over comments he made on his “Cannon’s Class” podcast, which the company said “promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Early Wednesday, Cannon responded to the firing in a lengthy Facebook post in which he demanded “full ownership” of “Wild ‘N Out” and an apology from ViacomCBS. Cannon also said that he reached out to Shari Redstone, who controls ViacomCBS through her National Amusements, Inc. company, “to have a conversation of reconciliation and actually apologize if I said anything that pained or hurt her or her community.”

Cannon later issued an apology Wednesday night for what he called “hurtful and divisive words.”

*Also Read:* Nick Cannon Demands 'Full Ownership' of 'Wild 'N Out,' an Apology From ViacomCBS

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon began in a Twitter thread Wednesday night.

He continued: “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

Soon after Cannon tweeted his apology, Fox broadcast network stood by his statement and issued its own, saying that Cannon would remain the host of “The Masked Singer.” Read more about that here.

The podcast episode in question featured an interview with former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin — who himself was fired from the hip-hop group for making anti-Semitic comments in a 1989 interview — and saw the pair repeatedly reference fringe conspiracy theories about Jewish people.



Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education.

— Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

ViacomCBS Fires Nick Cannon After Podcast 'Perpetuating Anti-Semitism'

E! Orders Nick Cannon's 'Celebrity Call Center,' Female Plastic Surgeon Series 'Dr. 90210' – Watch Teasers (Video)

'Masked Singer' Sets Aftershow Hosted by Nick Cannon on 'Virtual Stage'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nick Cannon taking break from radio show

Nick Cannon taking break from radio show 00:55

 Nick Cannon is "taking time away" from his Los Angeles radio show following backlash over recent anti-Semitic comments.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Cannon finally apologises for anti-Semitic remarks in grovelling post [Video]

Nick Cannon finally apologises for anti-Semitic remarks in grovelling post

Nick Cannon has finally apologized for making anti-Semitic and racist remarks in a recent episode of his YouTube show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Diddy offers Nick Cannon a new home at Revolt TV after podcast drama [Video]

Diddy offers Nick Cannon a new home at Revolt TV after podcast drama

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has offered Nick Cannon a job at his network after the TV and radio personality was fired by bosses at ViacomCBS for anti-Semitic remarks he made during a YouTube chat.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Nick Cannon Quizzes Chance the Rapper on 'Drumline’ Trivia | Quizzed [Video]

Nick Cannon Quizzes Chance the Rapper on 'Drumline’ Trivia | Quizzed

In this episode of Billboard’s ‘Quizzed,’ a show that sees musical artists paired up with the stars of their favorite films and TV shows, Chance the Rapper sits down with 'Drumline' star Nick..

Credit: Billboard Quizzed     Duration: 13:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Nick Cannon Is Taking a Break From His Radio Show for ‘Thorough Reflection and Education’

 Nick Cannon announced in a Facebook post on Thursday (July 16), that he'll be taking a break from his radio show Nick Cannon Mornings on Los Angeles' Power 106.
Billboard.com

Nick Cannon taking break from radio show
ContactMusic

Nick Cannon takes time off from radio show, stays with 'Masked Singer'

Nick Cannon takes time off from radio show, stays with 'Masked Singer' "I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education."
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this