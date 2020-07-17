Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Cannon’s Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Debut Delayed Following Anti-Semitic Comments

The Wrap Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Nick Cannon’s Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Debut Delayed Following Anti-Semitic CommentsThe premiere of Nick Cannon’s upcoming nationally syndicated daytime talk show, has been pushed following criticism over anti-Semitic remarks that he made on a June episode of his podcast.

Titled “Nick Cannon,” the talker was set to launch Sept. 21. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which is the producer and distributor of Cannon’s show, says it’s “standing by Nick” and hopes to premiere the series in Fall 2021.

“The ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show will not debut this year,” Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said in a statement Friday. “After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views.”

*Also Read:* Nick Cannon to Host Syndicated Daytime Talk Show

The statement continues: “We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show. Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for.”

Representatives for Cannon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Nick Cannon to Take Break From Radio Show for 'Reflection and Education'

Nick Cannon to Remain Fox's 'Masked Singer' Host After His Apology for Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments: 'I Feel Ashamed'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nick Cannon taking break from radio show

Nick Cannon taking break from radio show 00:55

 Nick Cannon is "taking time away" from his Los Angeles radio show following backlash over recent anti-Semitic comments.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Cannon to remain as host of 'The Masked Singer' amid controversy [Video]

Nick Cannon to remain as host of 'The Masked Singer' amid controversy

TV star Nick Cannon has been retained as the host of 'The Masked Singer' after apologising for making anti-Semitic comments.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News [Video]

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News

Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:52Published
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks [Video]

Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks

Although Viacom CBS has ended their relationship with Nick Cannon, the star will remain the host of "The Masked Singer" after he apologized to the Jewish community for anti-semitic remarks made on his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Nick Cannon to Take Break From Radio Show for ‘Reflection and Education’

Nick Cannon to Take Break From Radio Show for ‘Reflection and Education’ Nick Cannon has announced a decision to “take some time away” from his morning radio show in order to focus on “thorough reflection and education”...
The Wrap

50 Cent Trolls Nick Cannon by Starting Fake ‘Out Wild’ Show

 Diddy might've extended Nick Cannon an invite to Revolt TV after ViacomCBS dropped the Wild 'N Out host for making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast, but 50...
Billboard.com

Nick Cannon demands apology from U.S. broadcaster that cancelled his show over anti-Semitic comments

 Nick Cannon has taken “full responsibility” for several controversial remarks he made on his YouTube show, which were deemed “anti-Semitic” by many and...
National Post


Tweets about this