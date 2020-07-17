Nick Cannon’s Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Debut Delayed Following Anti-Semitic Comments Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The premiere of Nick Cannon’s upcoming nationally syndicated daytime talk show, has been pushed following criticism over anti-Semitic remarks that he made on a June episode of his podcast.



Titled “Nick Cannon,” the talker was set to launch Sept. 21. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which is the producer and distributor of Cannon’s show, says it’s “standing by Nick” and hopes to premiere the series in Fall 2021.



“The ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show will not debut this year,” Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said in a statement Friday. “After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views.”



*Also Read:* Nick Cannon to Host Syndicated Daytime Talk Show



The statement continues: “We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show. Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for.”



Representatives for Cannon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



More to come…



