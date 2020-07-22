Kanye West Says He's Trying to Divorce Kim Kardashian
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Kanye West continued his late-night, alarming rants ... again targeting his wife, his mother-in-law and many, many others. Kanye, who is holed up at his Wyoming ranch, attacked Kim and Kris again ... he says for trying to get him placed on a 51/50…
