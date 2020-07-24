Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift's new album, folklore, is about storytelling instead of settling scores

Lainey Gossip Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
“I’m doing good. I’m on some new sh-t.” That’s how Taylor Swift’s new album folklore opens, the opening lyrics to the opening track, “the 1”. It’s a promise she’s made before. And it’s a promise she hasn’t quite kept …until now. After all, Lover was supposed to be a new era and the first song on tha...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record

Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record 00:46

 Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is the first of her records to fall into the "alternative" music genre

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Taylor Swift [Video]

Trending: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift dropped her new record "Folklore" at midnight on streaming services.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published
Taylor Swift drops surprise indie album as Logic bids farewell to music [Video]

Taylor Swift drops surprise indie album as Logic bids farewell to music

Swifties were not ready for Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' album.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published
Taylor Swift drops 'Cardigan' music video and new album 'Folklore' [Video]

Taylor Swift drops 'Cardigan' music video and new album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift has released her surprise new album 'Folklore' and admitted that "in isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Celebs Are Loving Taylor Swift's New Album 'Folklore' - Read Their Reactions!

 People can’t stop talking about Taylor Swift‘s new album! The 30-year-old entertainer released her eighth studio album titled Folklore on Friday (July 24) at...
Just Jared

Taylor Swift's 'Betty' Lyrics Are Being Analyzed By Fans - Who Is She Singing About?!

 “Betty” was trending on Twitter shortly after Taylor Swift dropped her new album Folklore because everyone is analyzing the lyrics to the new song! While...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared Jr

Taylor Swift's Fans Are Freaking Out Over These 'Mad Woman' Lyrics

 One of the songs from Taylor Swift‘s new album Folklore that is definitely resonating with fans is “Mad Woman.” The 30-year-old singer wrote a letter to...
Just Jared


Tweets about this