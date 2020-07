Shayna RT @TMZ: Regis Philbin to Be Buried at Notre Dame Campus, Was ND Superfan https://t.co/2z9ldBOur0 3 hours ago KristinFilmingo Regis Philbin Will Be Laid To Rest At The University Of Notre Dame https://t.co/nVuPb8kEZ9 11 hours ago Jackie RT @CelebrityPageTV: Regis Philbin graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1953. The Notre Dame alumni will be buried on the ground… 11 hours ago Celebrity Page TV Regis Philbin graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1953. The Notre Dame alumni will be buried on the gro… https://t.co/XE2Rtqlxy0 11 hours ago Premiere Networks Regis Philbin to Be Buried at Notre Dame Campus, Was ND Superfan https://t.co/XasP5a2bI3 12 hours ago Tom Gribble Where would you want to be buried? The late Regis Philbin will get his wish. Let's talk about it on DAC… https://t.co/CtTjNDnh45 15 hours ago Sophie Coberly RT @TMZ: Regis Philbin to Be Buried at Notre Dame Campus, Was ND Superfan https://t.co/FGvqXyoRS3 16 hours ago ☀️🦋 I ❤️ my nieces ☀️🦋 RT @etnow: A funeral service for Regis Philbin will be held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart ahead of his burial at the Notre Dame campu… 17 hours ago