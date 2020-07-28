Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd Light Hologram Going on Tour Through Southern States

TMZ.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
George Floyd's memory, and the worldwide movement his murder started, is being honored with a new hologram that will be on full display across several Southern states. Change.org partnered with the George Floyd Foundation to create this hologram…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clashes continue between protesters and federal agents [Video]

Clashes continue between protesters and federal agents

Protesters in Portland continue to push back against federal agents in the city, Demonstrators once again gathered in front of a federal courthouse and clashed with troops on the ground. The protests..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:42Published
Twins Home Opener To Honor George Floyd With Memorial Graphic, Moment Of Silence [Video]

Twins Home Opener To Honor George Floyd With Memorial Graphic, Moment Of Silence

George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and frontline COVID-19 workers will be honored during the Minnesota Twins’ home opener next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:46Published
Judge removes gag order in George Floyd case [Video]

Judge removes gag order in George Floyd case

A judge has lifted a gag order against the 4 former Minneapolis police officers charged with George Floyd's death. The order prevented the former officers and their attorneys from publicly speaking..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published

Tweets about this

NorthOfAtlanta1

Jack Baxter RT @TMZ: George Floyd Light Hologram Going on Tour Through Southern States https://t.co/gjYjig5U2s 4 minutes ago

KymmyCocoa

Harriet Thugman George Floyd Light Hologram Going on Tour Through Southern States https://t.co/9IjKeKGdeS via @TMZ 32 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo George Floyd Light Hologram Going on Tour Through Southern States https://t.co/ICQMMofcen 36 minutes ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today George Floyd Light Hologram Going on Tour Through Southern States https://t.co/PtlQkVZDqS 36 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ George Floyd Light Hologram Going on Tour Through Southern States https://t.co/gjYjig5U2s 37 minutes ago