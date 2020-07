Megan Thee Stallion Showered With Sweet Gifts From Rihanna and Lizzo to Wish Her Speedy Recovery Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The Barbadian songstress sends the 'Savage' hitmaker a bouquet of beautiful flowers with a card, while the 'Love Hurts' raptress gives Megan sweet treats in the wake of her tearful confession about her shooting injuries. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this