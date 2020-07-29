Global  
 

Prince William shows up at BBC Radio Live Five’s That Peter Crouch Podcast to talk football and mental health

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Ahead of the FA Cup Final this weekend in England, Prince William showed up on BBC Radio Live Five’s That Peter Crouch Podcast to talk about football and mental health. William is the President of the Football Association and this year’s event has been renamed the Heads Up FA Cup in support of menta...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: The Duke of Cambridge joins Peter Crouch on podcast

The Duke of Cambridge joins Peter Crouch on podcast 01:06

 The Duke of Cambridge has shared banter, embarrassing confessions and a pintduring an appearance on BBC Radio Five Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast.

