Jake Paul Had Guns on Display in YouTube Video Before FBI Raid

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Jake Paul hasn't been low-key about showing off his weapons, and a casual display of 2 firearms in a recent video may have been a factor in the massive response by the FBI during the raid at his home. In the vid, the YouTube star got pranked by his…
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI

YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI 01:17

 FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, officials said. Libby Hogan reports.

Jake Paul

FBI searches California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

 Misdemeanor charges against Paul stemming from a June incident in Arizona were dropped, but police said they may refile pending the outcome of a federal..
CBS News

Jake Paul: FBI, SWAT team raid house of YouTuber; Scottsdale drops looting charges – for now

 FBI agents, including a SWAT team, served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday. And Scottsdale dropped looting charges.
USATODAY.com

Jake Paul: FBI swat team seizes guns at home of YouTube star

 The social media star is no stranger to controversy and has had other run-ins with law enforcement.
BBC News

YouTube

Federal Bureau of Investigation

