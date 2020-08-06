Global  
 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put Politics Out of Bounds During Vacation

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have lots to discuss during their tropical island getaway geared at trying to save their marriage, but one topic is off the table -- politics. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Kim and Kanye aren't going to hash…
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Trump Denies Helping Kanye Get On Presidential Ballot, Praises Kim Kardashian

 Donald Trump says he's not pulling strings to help Kanye West get on state ballots for the presidential election ... but he's got lots of good things to say..
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Tropical Island Fortress to Avoid Paparazzi

 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wanted an appropriate setting to try and save their marriage, and we've learned, when they jumped on that private jet with their..
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian's best friend reportedly robbed at gunpoint [Video]

Kim Kardashian's best friend reportedly robbed at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian's best friend Jonathan Cheban has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper and record producer

Kanye West Wants Exclusive Rights to Call Dome Shelters '2020Vision'

 Kanye West's egalitarian community is being resurrected -- or so it seems, 'cause the guy wants to lock up the rights on a name for it ... which is in line with..
TMZ.com

Kanye West Withdraws Petition To Appear On NJ Presidential Ballot

 According to a report from the Associated Press, music mogul and long shot presidential hopeful Kanye West was forced to withdraw from the New Jersey ballot. An..
WorldNews

TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

TikTok Stars Believe Trump Wants to Ban App as Revenge for Trolling Him

 President Trump says his threat to ban TikTok is about China stealing data, but that's just a cover story ... at least according to TikTokers who think he can't..
TMZ.com

Jake Paul’s home raided by FBI with a federal search warrant

 Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul this morning,..
The Verge

Jake Paul's Home Being Searched by FBI, Warrant Issued

 Jake Paul's L.A.-area home the scene of an early morning FBI raid ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us ... Jake's house in Calabasas is currently..
TMZ.com

Cardi B's New Video with Meg Thee Stallion Features Kylie Jenner

 Cardi B's long-awaited return to the rap game isn't just a collab with Meg Thee Stallion -- they're getting support from a bunch of famous ladies ... including..
TMZ.com

