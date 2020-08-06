|
NASA Astronauts Shoot Music Video In Space, 'It's a Great Day To Be Alive'
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Country music star Travis Tritt is not rotating around the Earth, but his music is getting some serious space spins ... because NASA astronauts made their own fun video to his hit song!!! NASA commander Chris Cassidy is the astronaut in the center…
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Travis Tritt American country music singer
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
NASA is dropping racially insensitive nicknames from cosmic objects"Our goal is that all names are aligned with our values of diversity and inclusion," NASA official Thomas Zurbuchen said.
USATODAY.com
Nasa reveals first findings after journey to mysterious ocean world at the edge of our solar systemNasa has revealed its observations from a trip to Ceres, the mysterious world hovering at the edge of our solar system. Ceres is a dwarf planet, and the largest..
WorldNews
NASA drops "insensitive" nicknames for cosmic objectsThe space agency will no longer use nicknames like "Eskimo Nebula" or "Siamese Twins Galaxy."
CBS News
Other Mars Missions | Greg's Geek Fix
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:49Published
Christopher Cassidy American astronaut and U.S. Navy SEAL
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this