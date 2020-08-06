Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA Astronauts Shoot Music Video In Space, 'It's a Great Day To Be Alive'

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Country music star Travis Tritt is not rotating around the Earth, but his music is getting some serious space spins ... because NASA astronauts made their own fun video to his hit song!!! NASA commander Chris Cassidy is the astronaut in the center…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule 01:18

 U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years. This report produced by Chris...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Travis Tritt Travis Tritt American country music singer


NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

NASA is dropping racially insensitive nicknames from cosmic objects

 "Our goal is that all names are aligned with our values of diversity and inclusion," NASA official Thomas Zurbuchen said.
 
USATODAY.com

Nasa reveals first findings after journey to mysterious ocean world at the edge of our solar system

 Nasa has revealed its observations from a trip to Ceres, the mysterious world hovering at the edge of our solar system. Ceres is a dwarf planet, and the largest..
WorldNews

NASA drops "insensitive" nicknames for cosmic objects

 The space agency will no longer use nicknames like "Eskimo Nebula" or "Siamese Twins Galaxy."
CBS News
Other Mars Missions | Greg's Geek Fix [Video]

Other Mars Missions | Greg's Geek Fix

Here's what NASA is planning for its Mars missions

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:49Published

Christopher Cassidy Christopher Cassidy American astronaut and U.S. Navy SEAL

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MTV VMAs Coming Back To NYC [Video]

MTV VMAs Coming Back To NYC

The MTA Video Music Awards return to New York later this month with a pandemic twist.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
Good News for NASA’s Mars Mole! It’s Officially 'Dug In' [Video]

Good News for NASA’s Mars Mole! It’s Officially 'Dug In'

“The scraping was a complete success! The scrape was much more effective than expected and the sand filled the pit almost completely. The Mole is now covered, but there is only a thin layer of sand..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:04Published
See How Astronauts Shave in Space [Video]

See How Astronauts Shave in Space

Lack of gravity, no sink, and a face that needs grooming... sounds like a mess waiting to happen, but astronauts on the International Space Station have a system down.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX has proven it can fly astronauts. Here's how Elon Musk's company became the first to help NASA resurrect US spaceflight.

SpaceX has proven it can fly astronauts. Here's how Elon Musk's company became the first to help NASA resurrect US spaceflight. · SpaceX returned two NASA astronauts to Earth on Sunday after flying them to the International Space Station. · The mission, called Demo-2, flew the first...
Business Insider

16 plutonium-powered space missions shaping our understanding of space — including the NASA rover that will search for alien life on Mars

16 plutonium-powered space missions shaping our understanding of space — including the NASA rover that will search for alien life on Mars · NASA last week launched its Mars 2020 Perseverance rover to hunt for signs of ancient alien life. · Once on Mars, Perseverance will be powered by a...
Business Insider

SpaceX and NASA plan to launch astronauts on the Crew Dragon spaceship again next month, with at least 4 major changes

 · NASA and SpaceX just completed their first astronaut mission together. · SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship launched, docked to the space station, and returned...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 NASA drops 'harmful' celestial nicknames such as Eskimo Nebula, Aunt Jemima: The names of grocery store items, pro… https://t.co/nP7iGtVeF6 4 hours ago

TheSwaddle

TheSwaddle The space organization is reexamining its naming system and retiring names like 'Eskimo Nebula' and 'Siamese Twins… https://t.co/Kx3EZ0nOHI 23 hours ago

sansserif_stacy

Allison Stacy NASA drops 'insensitive' celestial nicknames in effort to address systemic discrimination - ABC News - https://t.co/cIF27xidyx via @ABC 1 day ago

gajoseph1028

Gabrielle Joseph RT @CBSNews: NASA drops "insensitive" nicknames for cosmic objects https://t.co/qeaDioPyI2 1 day ago

MikeTrashTTRS

Trash Talking Radio NASA drops "insensitive" nicknames for cosmic objects https://t.co/VPrKpTsaHL via @CBSNews 1 day ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @ABC: NASA announced in a statement it will stop using nicknames of celestial bodies that are culturally "insensitive." https://t.co/GP3… 1 day ago

NeoPineal

Neo-humanous Pineal wizard RT @CBSNews: NASA drops "insensitive" nicknames for cosmic objects https://t.co/hMt8a32Etp 1 day ago

takahmama

Linda Takahashi NASA is dropping racially insensitive nicknames from cosmic objects https://t.co/KfgVHwUzSL via @usatoday 1 day ago