Oprah Winfrey Buys Breonna Taylor Billboards in Louisville Demanding Justice
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey is amping up the pressure to get justice for Breonna Taylor by blanketing Louisville with billboards demanding the arrest of the cops who shot her. Oprah purchased dozens of billboards Thursday in Breonna's hometown -- her latest push…
