Oprah Winfrey Buys Breonna Taylor Billboards in Louisville Demanding Justice

TMZ.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey is amping up the pressure to get justice for Breonna Taylor by blanketing Louisville with billboards demanding the arrest of the cops who shot her. Oprah purchased dozens of billboards Thursday in Breonna's hometown -- her latest push…
Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

70 days of protest: Breonna Taylor's death has created a much larger movement in Louisville

 An array of groups are protesting gentrification, deep-rooted oppression and police violence in Louisville in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death.
USATODAY.com

Oprah Magazine to honour Breonna Taylor on cover

 The 26-year-old health worker was killed earlier this year, after police entered her home.
BBC News

Police officers should not be charged with Breonna Taylor's death, criminal law experts say

 Defense lawyers say LMPD officers had the right to defend themselves once Breonna Taylor's boyfriend shot at them
 
USATODAY.com

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Louisville dismisses three men's soccer players after party leads to COVID-19 outbreak

 After a party led to 29 COVID-19 cases and a temporary shutdown of four programs, three men's soccer players were dismissed and three more suspended.
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor autopsy, police radio files shouldn't be released yet, Kentucky AG says

 The Kentucky Attorney General's office released open records rulings finding that Louisville public agencies were justified in denying requests.
 
USATODAY.com

