Tito Ortiz Gets Political Support from Trump Family, 'Go Get 'Em Champ!'

TMZ.com Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Tito Ortiz says he already has some powerful support as he embarks on a political career -- with the Trump family standing firmly behind him. As we previously reported, the UFC Hall of Famer is running for City Council in Huntington Beach, CA --…
