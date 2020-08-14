|
Marge Simpson Fires Back at Trump Advisor for Kamala Harris Dig
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Marge Simpson's known for her patient and loving demeanor, but it seems she has less patience for President Trump's advisor, who used her to jab at Sen. Kamala Harris ... 'cause she's firing back, politically. TV's beloved animated housewife…
Marge Simpson fictional character from The Simpsons franchise
Kamala Harris United States Senator from California and presumptive vice-presidential nominee
Biden, Harris sign documents ahead of conventionWith the Democratic National Convention only days away, Joe Biden, the party's presumptive nominee for president, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris,..
USATODAY.com
How the Kamala Harris pick is playing with Indian Americans, a fast-growing and influential voting blocKamala Harris' bid could galvanize Indian Americans, a growing political force that could help Democrats win in key battleground states in November.
USATODAY.com
US 2020: Biden campaign says Trump 'abhorrent' for fuelling Harris conspiracyThe Biden campaign issues a scathing response after Mr Trump spreads false information about Kamala Harris.
BBC News
Decades before Kamala Harris made history, Charlotta Bass became the first Black woman to run for VPCharlotta Bass became the first Black woman to run for vice president in the United States in the 1952, running on the Progressive Party ticket.
USATODAY.com
