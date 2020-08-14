Global  
 

Marge Simpson Fires Back at Trump Advisor for Kamala Harris Dig

TMZ.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Marge Simpson's known for her patient and loving demeanor, but it seems she has less patience for President Trump's advisor, who used her to jab at Sen. Kamala Harris ... 'cause she's firing back, politically. TV's beloved animated housewife…
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate

'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate 02:56

 US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Kamala Harris, after Joe Biden picked her as his running mate for the US Presidential polls scheduled for later this year. President Donald Trump said he was 'a little surprised' that Democratic challenger Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala...

