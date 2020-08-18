|
Michelle Obama Goes After Donald Trump in Democratic Convention Speech
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Michelle Obama was the clear star of the first night of the Democratic National Convention, and even though she only mentioned Donald Trump by name once ... she went for the jugular -- and she even took a shot at Kanye. The former First Lady told…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States
Michelle Obama: "Vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it"The former first lady urged voters who stayed home in 2016 to turn out for Joe Biden in a speech at the Democratic National Convention.
CBS News
Michelle Obama: Vote Biden 'like our lives depend on it'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10Published
Michelle Obama 'VOTE' necklace goes viral in DNC speech about the importance of votingThe Former First Lady gave a passionate speech at the DNC focused on the importance of voting, and took that message down to the last little detail: a necklace..
USATODAY.com
Read Michelle Obama's full keynote speech at the Democratic National ConventionFormer first lady Michelle Obama closed out speeches for the first day of the Democratic National Convention, asking voters to turn out for Biden.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Sanders: "Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfed"Senator Bernie Sanders, the last Democrat to drop out of the primary race, urged his supporters to vote against President Trump. "Nero fiddled while Rome burned...
CBS News
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Kanye West American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Kanye Wants to Collab with TikTok to Make 'Jesus Tok' for ChristiansKanye West's wheels are turning about his next big project, and he thinks he's on to something huge ... JESUS TOK. The rapper and presidential candidate says he..
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye in Wyoming For Sunday ServiceKim Kardashian showed up for Kanye West's Sunday Service over the weekend, and it could -- COULD -- be a sign that maybe their make-or-break vacation worked. Kim..
TMZ.com
Bernie Sanders: 'I certainly did not sign' petition to get Kanye West on Wisconsin ballotDemocrats are challenging several signatures gathered by Kanye West's campaign, including one from Mickey Mouse.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West Congratulates Kamala Harris Despite Running Against HerKanye West gave a belated shout-out to Kamala Harris, but he's not gonna vote for her. Ye just tweeted, "I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends..
TMZ.com
First Lady of the United States Hostess of the White House, usually the wife of the president of the United States
Michelle Obama Ready to Sing Joe Biden's Praises at Democratic ConventionMichelle Obama's ready to throw her full support behind Joe Biden in front of millions of screens ... calling him a decent man while taking thinly veiled shots..
TMZ.com
Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this