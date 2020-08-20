Global  
 

Britney Spears' 55-Hour Husband Wants Another Shot, Joins #FreeBritney Movement

TMZ.com Thursday, 20 August 2020
Britney Spears' ex-husband -- not Kevin Federline, the other one -- is back in her life and seems to be shooting his shot for another chance ... he's joining the #FreeBritney movement. Jason Allen Alexander -- who you may recall was married to…
