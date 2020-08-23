|
Donald Trump's Sister Says He's a Liar and a Cheat in Secretly Recorded Audio
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, scorched her brother in hours of conversations which she did not know were being recorded, essentially saying he has lied and cheated his way through life. Maryanne had various conversations with Trump's…
|
|
