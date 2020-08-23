Global  
 

Donald Trump's Sister Says He's a Liar and a Cheat in Secretly Recorded Audio

TMZ.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, scorched her brother in hours of conversations which she did not know were being recorded, essentially saying he has lied and cheated his way through life. Maryanne had various conversations with Trump's…
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Asteroid Could Hit the U.S. Day Before 2020 Presidential Election

 OK ... we're in the grip of a pandemic, there are tropical storms swirling around the country, police shootings seem like an everyday occurrence, Trump is making..
TMZ.com

Trump's sister says "you can't trust him" in secretly recorded audio

 The audio was recorded between 2018 and 2019 by Mr. Trump's niece, Mary Trump.
CBS News

John Dickerson previews the 2020 RNC

 "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson shares his thoughts on what to expect from this week's Republican National Convention, where President Donald Trump and..
CBS News
California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities [Video]

California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

Maryanne Trump Barry Maryanne Trump Barry American attorney and federal judge; sister of Donald Trump

Donald Trump's sister says he's an 'unprincipled phoney'

 Recordings reveal Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, saying her brother "has no principles".
BBC News

US president's sister describes Trump as liar with 'no principles' in recordings

 Washington: Maryanne Trump Barry, President Donald Trump's older sister and a former federal judge, described him as a liar who has "no principles" in a series..
WorldNews

'Donald is cruel': Trump's sister Maryanne recorded slamming the President

 Donald Trump's sister said her brother has "no principles", "you can't trust him" and he has been "lying" throughout his presidency, according to secret audio..
New Zealand Herald

President’s Sister Describes Trump as Liar With ‘No Principles’ in Recordings

 In a series of recordings published by The Washington Post, Maryanne Trump Barry can be heard disparaging her brother’s performance as president.
NYTimes.com

