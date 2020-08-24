Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kenosha Protests for Jacob Blake Leave Cop Knocked Out, Struck with Brick

TMZ.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Protests that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake -- the unarmed Black man who was shot 7 times in the back by a white police officer -- have triggered even more violence. A Kenosha, WI police officer was struck in the temple with some…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children

Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children 00:26

 A woman who identified herself as the fiancé of a man shot by a Kenosha police officer Sunday says the shooting happened in front of his three children.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

29-year-old Black man in Wisconsin hospital after being shot in the back by police

 An investigation is underway after cellphone video shows police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting a Black man in the back. The 29-year-old victim, Jacob Blake, is..
CBS News

Kenosha shooting: US police shooting of black man sparks protests

 Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin after police shot a black man many times in the back.
BBC News

Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt

 A Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as..
WorldNews

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man

 Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin that also drew a harsh rebuke..
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wisconsin police shooting: Black man in serious condition, protests erupt after shooting

 Jacob Blake was shot by Wisconsin police responding to a domestic incident, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
 
USATODAY.com

Police shooting of Jacob Blake: Protests erupt, Wisconsin DOJ to investigate

 Officials in Wisconsin are investigating after a video captured Wisconsin police shooting a Black man multiple times in the back. Here's what we know.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Kenosha Protests for Jacob Blake Leave Cop Knocked Out, Struck with Brick

 Protests that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake -- the unarmed Black man who was shot 7 times in the back by a white police officer -- have...
TMZ.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Wisconsin police shooting: Black man in serious condition, protests erupt after shooting

 Jacob Blake was shot by Wisconsin police responding to a domestic incident, according to the Kenosha Police Department.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Black man shot in back by police in Wisconsin city, says governor; curfew imposed

 The victim, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Blake, was taken to a hospital in serious condition after the shooting late Sunday afternoon.
Zee News


Tweets about this