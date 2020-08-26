Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Beckham Posts Photo with New Family Pooch for Int'l Dog Day

TMZ.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
David Beckham isn't quite ready to pucker up for International Dog Day, but he is ready to show off his newest pooch, which seems more than eager to plant one on its owner. The soccer star posted a cute photo Wednesday in honor of the holiday,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Beckham David Beckham English association football player and model

David Beckham reportedly planning The Last Dance-style documentary series [Video]

David Beckham reportedly planning The Last Dance-style documentary series

David Beckham is reportedly planning a career-spanning TV documentary modelled on Netflix's Michael Jordan series The Last Dance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
David Beckham talks about ‘brutal’ reaction to World Cup sending off [Video]

David Beckham talks about ‘brutal’ reaction to World Cup sending off

David Beckham has spoken about the “brutal” reaction he faced following his1998 World Cup sending off during a discussion about football’s mental healthculture. Beckham was vilified by some fans and sections of the media afterEngland were knocked out of the tournament by Argentina, following his redcard for kicking out at an opponent.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A rocking weed has been nicknamed 'Robert Plant' [Video]

A rocking weed has been nicknamed 'Robert Plant'

This rocking weed has been nicknamed 'Robert Plant' after it was filmed going crazy under a hedge.Ian Bruce was baffled when he spotted the head-banging shrub while walking his dog on a calm day this..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published
Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten [Video]

Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — The Hermit Kingdom is never out of the limelight for long and this time it's because Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has declared dogs 'decadent' and 'bourgeois.' Kim Jong-Un..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:54Published
Photographer does free photoshoots for brides-to-be amid COVID-19 [Video]

Photographer does free photoshoots for brides-to-be amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced many couples to cancel or postpone their weddings, which has also meant canceling their wedding photoshoots. "I was hearing an outcry from brides. Their weddings were getting..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this

marktkenny

Mark T. Kenny 🏴🛹 Imagine your club’s iconic owner: 1. Doesn’t attend a historic match. 2. Posts photo looking like he only woke up… https://t.co/SHIpsAyzdp 2 days ago

kana_mi_tan

希代 RT @jichu_charts: Romeo beckham (David Beckham's 2nd son) liked #JISOO's post on Dior's Instagram account. Like all @Dior's Instagram pos… 3 days ago

FUTMilkydinho

Milkydinho 🅙 🌟 MISSING ICON 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 David Beckham 👑 Would you like to see Beckham added back to FIFA as an icon? ⤵️ Who do yo… https://t.co/ExGpN87OF1 4 days ago