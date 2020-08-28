Global  
 

TikTok Stars Bryce Hall, Blake Gray Charged for Huge L.A. House Party

TMZ.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray have been charged for hosting a massive bash amid the coronavirus pandemic ... in what's described as a "crackdown on party houses." The L.A. City Attorney has hit the 2 young men with one misdemeanor count…
News video: TikTok Stars Bryce Hall, Blake Gray Criminally Charged For Throwing Hollywood Hills House Parties

TikTok Stars Bryce Hall, Blake Gray Criminally Charged For Throwing Hollywood Hills House Parties 00:49

 The Los Angeles City Attorney announced criminal charges Friday against four people, including two young TikTok stars, in connection with several recent parties at mansions in the Hollywood Hills, a practice which authorities have attempted to crack down on during the coronavirus era.

TikTok May Get Purchased By Triller [Video]

TikTok May Get Purchased By Triller

TikTok May Get Purchased By Triller

TikTok stars charged over partying in LA during pandemic

 Bryce Hall and Blake Gray held parties that breached Covid-19 restrictions, Los Angeles officials say.
BBC News

TikTok stars criminally charged for house parties

 TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills despite the city's ban on large..
USATODAY.com

Bryce Hall (internet personality) American social media personality

Los Angeles city attorney charges popular TikTok creators for partying

 Bryce Hall and friends at a recent party. | Bryce Hall/Instagram

Los Angeles city attorney Mike Feuer has charged four people, including TikTok..
The Verge

YouTube creators are asking influencers in LA to please, stop partying

 Bryce Hall (middle) at a party. | Bryce Hall/Instagram

After a series of high profile parties in some of the wealthiest parts of Los Angeles hosted by..
The Verge

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray charged in L.A. crackdown on party houses [Video]

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray charged in L.A. crackdown on party houses

In an effort to crack down on parties held in violation of public health orders, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Friday announced criminal charges against TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake..

Power shut off at house where influencers wouldn't stop partying [Video]

Power shut off at house where influencers wouldn't stop partying

The city of Los Angeles cut power to a rental home where TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray live...in response to parties held at the residence amid the pandemic.The three men are..

Mayor Garcetti Authorizes City To Shut Off Power At Hollywood Hills 'Party House' Reportedly Belonging To TikTok Star Bryce Hall [Video]

Mayor Garcetti Authorizes City To Shut Off Power At Hollywood Hills 'Party House' Reportedly Belonging To TikTok Star Bryce Hall

Power was authorized to be shut off Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, reportedly belonging to TikTok personality Bryce Hall, after multiple large gatherings were held at the property. Katie Johnston..

