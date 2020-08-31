Global  
 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Officiates Wedding Weeks After Hospitalization

TMZ.com Monday, 31 August 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg took a break from her legal duties with the Supreme Court to preside over a more intimate affair ... a weekend wedding. It looks like the 87-year-old Justice has recovered from a couple recent hospitalizations and is feeling…
