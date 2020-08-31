Ruth Bader Ginsburg Officiates Wedding Weeks After Hospitalization

My contempt case is watershed moment for freedom of speech: Prashant Bhushan



Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan over Supreme Court's decision to pay Rs 1 fine in the contempt of court case held a press conference on August 31. Bhushan said, "My tweets were not intended to disrespect Supreme Court or judiciary as a whole, but were meant to express my anguish at what I felt was deviation from its sterling record." Calling it a watershed moment, Senior Lawyer said, "This is a watershed moment for freedom of speech and seems to have encouraged many people to speak out against injustices."

