Kamala Harris' Surprise Appearance For Brandy and Monica Verzuz Battle

TMZ.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Brandy and Monica started off their Verzuz rap battle with a very important message from a very special surprise guest ... Kamala Harris!!! Joe Biden's running mate showed up at the start of Brandy and Monica's showdown Monday, and she reminded…
Monica (singer) Monica (singer) American singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur from Atlanta


Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Jacob Blake's Dad Says Speaking to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Felt Like Family

 Jacob Blake's dad says he spoke to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for a full hour and he found it comforting because it felt like he was talking to family. Blake's..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump's name-calling is an effective page from Joe McCarthy's bully playbook

 Trump is borrowing from Low Blow Joe to dream up mocking handles for Biden and Harris. It worked in 2016, from 'Low Energy Jeb' to 'Crooked Hillary.'
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris vows to stand with the protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin

 In her first solo speech as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris vowed to stand with the protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as many in..
CBS News
Biden, Harris attack Trump ahead of RNC speech [Video]

Biden, Harris attack Trump ahead of RNC speech

[NFA] Ahead of President Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, argued that Trump "failed miserably" in his response to the coronavirus. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Verzuz Webcast series

Fans go wild when Brandy, Monica reveal they'll reunite in Verzuz battle: 'An epic celebration'

 The '90s are back! Brandy and Monica, who famously dueted on 'The Boy Is Mine,' will throw down on Verzuz, the R&B stars announced Saturday.
USATODAY.com
T.I. challenges 50 Cent to Verzuz rap battle [Video]

T.I. challenges 50 Cent to Verzuz rap battle

T.I. has challenged 50 Cent to a rap battle as part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's popular Verzuz series.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden accuses Trump of "stoking violence" ahead of president's Kenosha visit

 Joe Biden has not traveled to Wisconsin, but President Trump is planning to visit Kenosha on Tuesday after days of protests over the police shooting of Jacob..
CBS News

Joe Biden accuses Trump of provoking violence and poisoning democracy

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Trump of fanning the flames of violence in the U.S. rather than fighting them. Paula Reid has more..
CBS News
Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping? [Video]

Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping?

Joe Biden's poll numbers are slipping. The former Vice President is currently leading Pres. Donald Trump in the polls. He led by double digits over the summer. Now, his lead has dropped to low single digits - in some polls Trump is within the margin of error. In Wisconsin Biden is up by 3.5 points in the RealClearPolitics average. At this time in 2016 Hillary Clinton led Trump by 11.5 points.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published

AP Top Stories Aug. 31 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, August 31st: Trump won't meet with Jacob Blake family during Kenosha visit; Biden says Trump foments division; First flight..
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris scripts history, nominated as Democrat Vice Presidential candidate | Oneindia News [Video]

Kamala Harris scripts history, nominated as Democrat Vice Presidential candidate | Oneindia News

As the battle to the US Presidential elections is inching closer, formal nominations of the candidates is mounting excitement. After Joe Biden now his running mate Kamala Devi Harris has formally..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Make First Joint Appearance As Democratic Ticket [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Make First Joint Appearance As Democratic Ticket

Laura Podesta reports they wasted no time going after their Republican opponents.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published
Harris joins Biden with attack on Trump [Video]

Harris joins Biden with attack on Trump

Kamala Harris has made her first appearance with Joe Biden since being namedhis running mate, and has launched a heated attack on Donald Trump. Ms Harrissaid America was 'crying out for leadership' but..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

