Kamala Harris' Surprise Appearance For Brandy and Monica Verzuz Battle

Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping?



Joe Biden's poll numbers are slipping. The former Vice President is currently leading Pres. Donald Trump in the polls. He led by double digits over the summer. Now, his lead has dropped to low single digits - in some polls Trump is within the margin of error. In Wisconsin Biden is up by 3.5 points in the RealClearPolitics average. At this time in 2016 Hillary Clinton led Trump by 11.5 points.

