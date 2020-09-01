|
Kamala Harris' Surprise Appearance For Brandy and Monica Verzuz Battle
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Brandy and Monica started off their Verzuz rap battle with a very important message from a very special surprise guest ... Kamala Harris!!! Joe Biden's running mate showed up at the start of Brandy and Monica's showdown Monday, and she reminded…
Jacob Blake's Dad Says Speaking to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Felt Like FamilyJacob Blake's dad says he spoke to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for a full hour and he found it comforting because it felt like he was talking to family. Blake's..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump's name-calling is an effective page from Joe McCarthy's bully playbookTrump is borrowing from Low Blow Joe to dream up mocking handles for Biden and Harris. It worked in 2016, from 'Low Energy Jeb' to 'Crooked Hillary.'
USATODAY.com
Kamala Harris vows to stand with the protesters in Kenosha, WisconsinIn her first solo speech as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris vowed to stand with the protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as many in..
CBS News
Biden, Harris attack Trump ahead of RNC speech
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
Fans go wild when Brandy, Monica reveal they'll reunite in Verzuz battle: 'An epic celebration'The '90s are back! Brandy and Monica, who famously dueted on 'The Boy Is Mine,' will throw down on Verzuz, the R&B stars announced Saturday.
USATODAY.com
T.I. challenges 50 Cent to Verzuz rap battle
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Biden accuses Trump of "stoking violence" ahead of president's Kenosha visitJoe Biden has not traveled to Wisconsin, but President Trump is planning to visit Kenosha on Tuesday after days of protests over the police shooting of Jacob..
CBS News
Joe Biden accuses Trump of provoking violence and poisoning democracyDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Trump of fanning the flames of violence in the U.S. rather than fighting them. Paula Reid has more..
CBS News
Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:49Published
AP Top Stories Aug. 31 PHere are the top stories for Monday, August 31st: Trump won't meet with Jacob Blake family during Kenosha visit; Biden says Trump foments division; First flight..
USATODAY.com
