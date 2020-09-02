Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Netflix Deal

Harry and Meghan sign major Netflix deal



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a major deal with Netflix to makefilms and series for the streaming service – giving them a global reach intomillions of homes. Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as working royals at theend of March for personal and financial freedom, are likely to have secured amultimillion-pound deal with the entertainment company.

