Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Netflix Deal

TMZ.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their new calling after quitting their British royal day jobs -- and it's similar to her old one ... they're big-time Hollywood producers!!! Harry and Meghan announced their new careers Wednesday, 6 months after…
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Produce Content For Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Produce Content For Netflix 00:59

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan sign major Netflix deal [Video]

Harry and Meghan sign major Netflix deal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a major deal with Netflix to makefilms and series for the streaming service – giving them a global reach intomillions of homes. Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as working royals at theend of March for personal and financial freedom, are likely to have secured amultimillion-pound deal with the entertainment company.

Harry and Meghan to make shows with Netflix

 The royal couple say their focus will be on "creating content that informs but also gives hope".
BBC News

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign multiyear Netflix deal to 'shine at light' on causes

 The couple have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children's programming.
USATODAY.com

Harry and Meghan plant forget-me-nots to remember Princess Diana

 Monday marked the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana's death.
CBS News

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan honor Diana's memory by planting her favorite flowers in preschool garden

 Forget-me-not flowers were Princess Diana's favorite, so those were the seeds Harry and Meghan planted to honor her in an LA preschool garden.
USATODAY.com

