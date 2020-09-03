Global  
 

MLB Legend Tom Seaver Dead At 75 After Battle With Dementia, COVID-19

TMZ.com Thursday, 3 September 2020
Tom Seaver -- one of the greatest Mets players of all time -- died Monday after a battle with dementia and COVID-19. He was 75. "We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away," his wife Nancy and daughters Sarah…
MLB's burning questions as the final month of the season begins

 As roughly 25 MLB teams remain in playoff contention, USA TODAY Sports aims to answer the most pressing questions as the seasons winds to a close.
USATODAY.com

Yankees pitcher wears No. 89, meaning all numbers have been used in Major League Baseball

 When Yankees pitcher Miguel Yajure made his debut Monday, he wore No. 89, meaning all numbers have now been used in Major League Baseball.
USATODAY.com

MLB trade deadline winners and losers: Cubs, Blue Jays get better while Yankees, Braves strike out

 At the MLB trade deadline, some teams very clearly achieved their initiatives, while others fell well short
USATODAY.com

MLB trade deadline tracker: Blue Jays land Robbie Ray – Monday's rumors, deals

 Major League Baseball's trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. on Monday, a month later than usual due to the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
USATODAY.com

30 of 40 Greek houses now under quarantine at Indiana University-Bloomington

 The Greek houses at Indiana University-Bloomington are being directed to quarantine because of COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

Covid-19: Sudden deaths prompt government to issue dos and don’ts for doctors

 Sudden deaths of Covid-19 patients, both on arrival at the emergency department as well as those admitted to hospital, have prompted the health ministry to ask..
IndiaTimes

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Lose Bid to Buy NY Mets, 'So Disappointed!'

 Welp, it's finally over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez -- they will not be buying the NY Mets. The couple was in a serious battle with hedge fund..
TMZ.com

Mets and Marlins walk off field, leave BLM shirt on home plate

 The dramatic scene unfolded after several pro teams boycotted games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
CBS News
Jennifer Lopez excited for possibility of making baseball history [Video]

Jennifer Lopez excited for possibility of making baseball history

Jennifer Lopez has professed excitement over the 'amazing' opportunity she has to potentially make history as a new owner of the New York Mets baseball team

Tom Hanks experienced 'crippling body aches' during Covid-19 battle [Video]

Tom Hanks experienced 'crippling body aches' during Covid-19 battle

Tom Hanks experienced "crippling body aches" and fatigue during his battle with the coronavirus.

Renato Núñez launches two homers in Orioles 9-5 win over Mets

Renato Núñez launches two homers in Orioles 9-5 win over Mets Renato Núñez had himself a game Tuesday night, going 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI as his Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Mets, 9-5.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS 2

Michael Conforto's huge day lifts Mets past Orioles

 Conforto provided the bulk of the offense, going 4-for-5 with five RBIs and nine total bases as the Mets snapped their five-game losing streak.
Newsday Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tom Seaver, Pitcher Who Led ‘Miracle Mets’ to Glory, Dies at 75.

 A Hall of Famer, he won 311 games for 4 different teams. But Mets fans called him Tom Terrific for turning around the club’s fortunes.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ESPNNewsday

