MLB Legend Tom Seaver Dead At 75 After Battle With Dementia, COVID-19
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Tom Seaver -- one of the greatest Mets players of all time -- died Monday after a battle with dementia and COVID-19. He was 75. "We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away," his wife Nancy and daughters Sarah…
