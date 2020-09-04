|
Kanye West Files Paperwork To Appear On KY, MS Ballots For President
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Kanye West's bid to appear on the ballot for president in Kentucky and Mississippi is in the works ... but he's not reached the finish line just yet. The Kentucky Secretary of State's Office says Kanye submitted petitions Friday to get on the…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kanye West American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Kanye West tops list of highest paid celebrity men
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Kanye West Says He Spent $50 Million on Sunday Service in 2019Kanye West spared no expense putting on his Sunday Service ... he claims it cost a whopping $50 MILLION to pull it off!!! Ye recently sat down with Nick Cannon..
TMZ.com
‘More Money than Trump’: Kanye West Slams Rumors GOP Funding His Presidency Run as ‘Distraction’Billionaire rapper Kanye West is suing the...
WorldNews
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146 LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 3, 2020 --- In solidarity, the African American Juvenile Justice Project,..
WorldNews
Trump Says Some Really Strange Things. Republicans Say No Comment, Again.“If the leader comments, I’ll be sure to pass it along,” said a spokesman for Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader. As of Tuesday..
NYTimes.com
Ben Crump Says Breonna Taylor's Family's Faith Shot After Plea Deal LeakThe family of Breonna Taylor is rattled by the news of the shocking plea deal offered to her ex-boyfriend, according to their attorney, who adds ... they're..
TMZ.com
Mississippi State in the United States
Mississippi to vote on magnolia design to replace flag's Confederate emblemMississippi residents will vote on the new flag motif on November 3.
CBS News
8/8: CBSN AMMassive immigration raid in Mississippi. Nearly 700 undocumented workers arrested at agricultural processing plants. Sharon Tate's Murder: 50 years later. Famed..
CBS News
A magnolia may replace Confederate symbols on new Mississippi state flagThis summer, lawmakers voted to remove Mississippi's previous flag, which contained the Confederate battle flag.
USATODAY.com
New Mississippi state flag: Commission has made its final selection, now it's up to votersEarlier this summer, lawmakers voted to remove Mississippi's previous flag, which contained the Confederate battle flag.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this