Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Files Paperwork To Appear On KY, MS Ballots For President

TMZ.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Kanye West's bid to appear on the ballot for president in Kentucky and Mississippi is in the works ... but he's not reached the finish line just yet. The Kentucky Secretary of State's Office says Kanye submitted petitions Friday to get on the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Kanye West tops list of highest paid celebrity men [Video]

Kanye West tops list of highest paid celebrity men

Kanye West has been named Forbes magazine's top-earning male celebrity after banking $180 million dollars over the past year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Kanye West Says He Spent $50 Million on Sunday Service in 2019

 Kanye West spared no expense putting on his Sunday Service ... he claims it cost a whopping $50 MILLION to pull it off!!! Ye recently sat down with Nick Cannon..
TMZ.com

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146

 NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146 LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 3, 2020 --- In solidarity, the African American Juvenile Justice Project,..
WorldNews

Trump Says Some Really Strange Things. Republicans Say No Comment, Again.

 “If the leader comments, I’ll be sure to pass it along,” said a spokesman for Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader. As of Tuesday..
NYTimes.com

Ben Crump Says Breonna Taylor's Family's Faith Shot After Plea Deal Leak

 The family of Breonna Taylor is rattled by the news of the shocking plea deal offered to her ex-boyfriend, according to their attorney, who adds ... they're..
TMZ.com

Mississippi Mississippi State in the United States

Mississippi to vote on magnolia design to replace flag's Confederate emblem

 Mississippi residents will vote on the new flag motif on November 3.
CBS News

8/8: CBSN AM

 Massive immigration raid in Mississippi. Nearly 700 undocumented workers arrested at agricultural processing plants. Sharon Tate's Murder: 50 years later. Famed..
CBS News

A magnolia may replace Confederate symbols on new Mississippi state flag

 This summer, lawmakers voted to remove Mississippi's previous flag, which contained the Confederate battle flag.
USATODAY.com

New Mississippi state flag: Commission has made its final selection, now it's up to voters

 Earlier this summer, lawmakers voted to remove Mississippi's previous flag, which contained the Confederate battle flag.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West finally addresses if he's running for President to help Trump [Video]

Kanye West finally addresses if he's running for President to help Trump

Kanye West sat down for Nick Cannon's podcast and finally addressed the political elephant in the room.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid [Video]

Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Kanye West still insists he's running for President. West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee. He just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin. In Missouri, his petition lacked more than..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Kanye West sues Ohio Election Chief over Presidential Ballot removal [Video]

Kanye West sues Ohio Election Chief over Presidential Ballot removal

Kanye West is taking drastic steps to be placed on Ohio’s presidential ballot this November.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Mississippi to vote on new flag design containing 'In God We Trust' in November

 A new Mississippi state flag that contains the phrase "In God We Trust" is set to be voted on in November to replace the previous one that contains a Confederate...
Christian Post Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsyFOXNews.comNewsmaxMediaite

Mississippi State football players boycott practice, show solidarity for social injustice

 Mississippi State stayed off the football field Thursday as a show of solidarity for social injustice taking place in America.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsy

A magnolia may replace Confederate symbols on new Mississippi state flag

 This summer, lawmakers voted to remove Mississippi's previous flag, which contained the Confederate battle flag.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Daily CallerMediaiteUpworthy

Tweets about this