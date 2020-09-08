Global  
 

Low-key Jennifer Lawrence has lunch in New York with husband Cooke Maroney ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney stepped out in New York the other day for lunch. They’re about a month away from celebrating their first wedding anniversary after a short engagement. The two have been rarely, if ever, seen since the pandemic started earlier this year… but that’s kinda be...
Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Hold Hands on a Stroll Around New York!

 Jennifer Lawrence holds hands with husband Cooke Maroney while going for a walk around town on Saturday afternoon (September 5) in New York City. The 30-year-old...
