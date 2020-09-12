Global  
 

Wrestler Navid Afkari Executed In Iran Despite Plea from President Trump

TMZ.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Iranian wrestling champ Navid Afkari has been executed in Iran, officials confirm. The 27-year-old was hanged Saturday morning in Adelabad prison in the city of Shiraz, according to Iranian state media IRNA. As we previously reported, Afkari…
