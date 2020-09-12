|
Wrestler Navid Afkari Executed In Iran Despite Plea from President Trump
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Iranian wrestling champ Navid Afkari has been executed in Iran, officials confirm. The 27-year-old was hanged Saturday morning in Adelabad prison in the city of Shiraz, according to Iranian state media IRNA. As we previously reported, Afkari…
