Kanye West Loses Wisconsin Ballot Fight by 14 Seconds

TMZ.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Kanye West just got schooled on what a 5:00 PM deadline means in Wisconsin -- in one judge's view ... which, for now, is keeping Ye off the ballot there, and it's all over 14 seconds. A circuit court magistrate ruled this week that Kanye was, in…
Kanye West loses Arizona ballot fight

Kanye West loses Arizona ballot fight

 Arizona State Supreme Court rules rapper cannot appear on presidential ballot.

Kanye West

ShowBiz Minute: Rigg, West, Martin

 'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82; Justices reject bid by Kanye West to get on Ohio ballot; George R.R. Martin can't build castle..
USATODAY.com
Kanye West loses bid to land ballot spot in Ohio

Kanye West loses bid to land ballot spot in Ohio

Kanye West's election dreams have taken another big hit - he has lost his bid to run in Ohio.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Kanye West Denied Meeting by Bernie Sanders, Down to Chat with Biden

 Kanye West is trying to meet with his political rivals ... Ye says he was denied a meeting with Bernie Sanders, and wants the opportunity to chat with Joe Biden...
TMZ.com

Wisconsin

Trump Onslaught Against Biden Falls Short of a Breakthrough

 President Trump has leveled scathing law-and-order attacks on Joseph Biden for weeks. But a new poll shows Mr. Biden ahead in three states Mr. Trump hopes to..
NYTimes.com

In Wisconsin Poll, Unrest Concerns Don't Translate Into Surge for Trump

 Worries about law and order have become so prevalent that likely voters say it's just as important as solving the coronavirus pandemic. But voters aren't..
NYTimes.com

Sole survivor of Kenosha protests shootings speaks out for first time

 Milwaukee (CNN)Only one of the three men shot during a night of protests in Kenosha last month survived, and he's still reliving it every day. "That's all I..
WorldNews

What We Know About the Shooting of Jacob Blake

 The police shooting of Mr. Blake ignited protests in Kenosha, Wis., including one in which the authorities said a teenager fatally shot two demonstrators.
NYTimes.com

Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Kanye West still insists he's running for President. West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee. He just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin. In Missouri, his petition lacked more than..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Kanye West sues Ohio Election Chief over Presidential Ballot removal

Kanye West sues Ohio Election Chief over Presidential Ballot removal

Kanye West is taking drastic steps to be placed on Ohio's presidential ballot this November.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming

Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming

Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

