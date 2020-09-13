Global  
 

OMG: ‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Accidentally Shares Nude Pic On Instagram

OK! Magazine Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
A hero, indeed! Captain America star Chris Evans set Twitter ablaze on Saturday, September 12, when he accidentally posted a video on Instagram showcasing his camera roll — which included a photo of what fans assumed to be his almighty member! When the 39-year-old took to his Instagram Story to share a screen recording of Read More
