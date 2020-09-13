Global  
 

Chris Evans accidentally leaks explicit photo, Mark Ruffalo reacts

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020
Captain America star Chris Evans became talk of the town after he appeared to post and delete an explicit picture. His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo sees a silver lining. Evans had posted a video of him playing "Heads Up" with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Chris Evans uses photo leak to encourage people to vote

Chris Evans uses photo leak to encourage people to vote 00:45

 Evans made a lighthearted tweet referencing his social media storm over the weekend as he urged his fans to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

