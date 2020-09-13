|
Chris Evans accidentally leaks explicit photo, Mark Ruffalo reacts
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Captain America star Chris Evans became talk of the town after he appeared to post and delete an explicit picture. His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo sees a silver lining. Evans had posted a video of him playing "Heads Up" with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this