Ex-Temptations Singer Bruce Williamson Jr.'s Funeral Plans Include Otis Williams

TMZ.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Funeral plans are underway for ex-Temptations lead singer Bruce Williamson Jr. ... and TMZ's learned the event will include the last surviving original member of the legendary group. A source close to the family tells TMZ ... Bruce's family plans…
Bruce Williamson (singer) American singer-songwriter and country folk musician


The Temptations The Temptations American rhythm and blues group


Otis Williams Otis Williams Founding member of The Temptations (1941–)

