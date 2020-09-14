|
Ex-Temptations Singer Bruce Williamson Jr.'s Funeral Plans Include Otis Williams
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Funeral plans are underway for ex-Temptations lead singer Bruce Williamson Jr. ... and TMZ's learned the event will include the last surviving original member of the legendary group. A source close to the family tells TMZ ... Bruce's family plans…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bruce Williamson (singer) American singer-songwriter and country folk musician
The Temptations American rhythm and blues group
Otis Williams Founding member of The Temptations (1941–)
