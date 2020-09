Colin Collins @trashlord_2 @MenAtWork_MC @jk_rowling I'm not J.K. Rowling, I'm not constantly bringing it up. Why do some people… https://t.co/xeGbBA6L46 29 minutes ago

Herr Alex sucht das Glück "The author, 55, has penned a book called “Troubled Blood” [...] about a male serial killer who dresses as a woman… https://t.co/vMgof7WbNC 3 hours ago

Political Moose @kimjongunkin @jk_rowling 1 -JK Rowling didn’t say she wanted trans people dead either. But she said stuff that peo… https://t.co/RfSm63J8Oo 8 hours ago

𝕱𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖘 𝕱𝖔𝖗𝖇𝖊𝖘-𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖇𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖘 @msprobellematic While wishing JK Rowling dead. A good ally fights for trans rights, they don’t post pusillanimous… https://t.co/bN4JToEwKF 8 hours ago

Leigh is a September Baby 🍂🍃🍁 Now people are wanting Rowling dead? Really? How cruel do you have to be to wish death upon someone, just because… https://t.co/itSrawMfFr 9 hours ago

Early Voter @disuizujulia @PugDad3980 @HSERMlONE No, I don't wish her any harm. It's just hard not to imagine a child who loved… https://t.co/zye0sTSz4H 10 hours ago

kevinhash processing that legions of folks on social media wish that JK Rowling (who is very progress on almost everything) d… https://t.co/FxIYDKcBc5 10 hours ago