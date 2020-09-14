|
Erin Andrews Admits She ‘Felt Like A Loser’ After She Was Fired From ‘DWTS’
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Back in July, ABC made the shocking announcement that Erin Andrews would not be returning as host of Dancing With The Stars. Now, ahead of the dancing competition show’s 29th season premiere, the 42-year-old is admitting she initially did not take the news of her firing well. “I didn’t have much time to deal with it. Read More
