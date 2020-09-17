Global  
 

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett named co-winners of Entertainer of the Year award at the ACMs

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were named co-winners of the Entertainer of the Year award at the ACMs last night. It’s the biggest prize of the event and, sure, on the one hand sharing is good. Carrie is now the only female artist to win Entertainer of the Year three times at the ACMs. But there ...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett make ACMs history as joint winners for Entertainer of the Year

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett make ACMs history as joint winners for Entertainer of the Year 02:08

 Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were announced as joint winners of the Entertainer of the Year prize at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs), meaning the accolade was shared for the first time.

