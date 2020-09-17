Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett named co-winners of Entertainer of the Year award at the ACMs
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were named co-winners of the Entertainer of the Year award at the ACMs last night. It’s the biggest prize of the event and, sure, on the one hand sharing is good. Carrie is now the only female artist to win Entertainer of the Year three times at the ACMs. But there ...
