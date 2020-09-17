Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Underwood, Rhett tie for top prize at ACMs

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
In surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the first time the top prize has been split between two artists. (Sept. 17)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett American singer-songwriter from Tennessee

Tie for top prize at Academy of Country Music Awards -- a first

 Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett split the top honor – the first time it went to two artists.
CBS News

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood American country music singer

Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations [Video]

Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations

The nominees for the 54th annual County Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday. Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six. The two entertainers are nominated for entertainer of the year. Other nominees for the night's top prize include Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. According to CNN, the evening's winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 11, on ABC.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Academy of Country Music Awards Academy of Country Music Awards American country music award

Taylor Swift performs at ACM Awards [Video]

Taylor Swift performs at ACM Awards

Taylor Swift performs at an empty stadium at the Academy of Country MusicAwards.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

ACM Awards 2020: Full list of winners

 Follow along Wednesday as the ACM Awards dish out trophies to top country artists.
USATODAY.com

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini talks new album ahead of ACM Awards

 Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini is considered one of the most influential women in country music today. She's nominated for Female Artist of the Year at..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Carrie Underwood Honors Country Music's Female Stars with Performance at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch Now!

 Carrie Underwood hits the stage for a performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). The 37-year-old country...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com

SEE IT: The 2020 ACM Awards In Pictures

 The 55th ACM Awards were unlike any other. Hosted by 12-time ACM Award winner, the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards broadcast from Nashville for the first...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Just Jared

Watch Kelsea Ballerini's Amazing ACM Awards Performance Now! (Video)

 We always love a Kelsea Ballerini performance and she treated us to an amazing one at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards! The 27-year-old country singer...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this