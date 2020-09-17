|
Underwood, Rhett tie for top prize at ACMs
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
In surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the first time the top prize has been split between two artists. (Sept. 17)
|
|
Thomas Rhett American singer-songwriter from Tennessee
Tie for top prize at Academy of Country Music Awards -- a firstCarrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett split the top honor – the first time it went to two artists.
CBS News
Carrie Underwood American country music singer
Academy of Country Music Awards American country music award
