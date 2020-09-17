Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Convicted Fraudster Lori Loughlin To Serve Time In Same Prison As ‘Dance Moms’ Star

OK! Magazine Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Convicted fraudster and Full House actress Lori Loughlin will be serving her two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California. Loughlin’s lawyer requested that the actress be incarcerated in a prison facility that is closer to her home, and Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton granted the request. Victorville is a medium-security prison for Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Lori Loughlin To Serve Sentence At Victorville Federal Prison Camp

Lori Loughlin To Serve Sentence At Victorville Federal Prison Camp 00:31

 Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will serve his sentence at a men's prison in Lompoc. Suzanne Marques reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Same Interview: During & After 20 Years in Prison [Video]

Same Interview: During & After 20 Years in Prison

In August 2019, Jason Bryant was set to be released from his prison sentence after Senate Bill 1437 passed in California, a law stating that a defendant who did not commit actual murder should not be..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 13:35Published
Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to prison in college admissions scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to prison in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli hear their fate when they are sentenced under the terms of their separate plea deals.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:30Published
Tampa man walks free after 37 years in prison for murder [Video]

Tampa man walks free after 37 years in prison for murder

Robert DuBoise speaks for the first time after his release from prison for the wrongful conviction of 1983 rape and murder.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 14:38Published

Tweets about this