Attorney General Bill Barr Compares Coronavirus Lockdowns to Slavery

Thursday, 17 September 2020
Attorney General Bill Barr believes the calls for nationwide lockdowns and stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" of all time ... you know, other than slavery. Barr made the…
Attorney General Barr suggests charging protesters with sedition in call to federal prosecutors

 Attorney General William Barr urged federal prosecutors to consider filing sedition charges against violent protesters, USA TODAY was told.
USATODAY.com

Barr compares coronavirus stay-at-home orders to slavery

 After slavery, Barr said stay-at-home orders were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history."
CBS News

Attorney General William Barr brings up slavery when referring to quarantining during the pandemic

 The attorney general made several shocking statements at a Constitution Day event sponsored by Hillsdale College. Catherine Herridge reports from the Department..
CBS News

Barr assails DOJ prosecutors, says some are "headhunters"

 In a rare rebuke by an attorney general of his department's own prosecutors, Barr said they sometimes fixate too much on prominent targets and on "ill-conceived"..
CBS News

