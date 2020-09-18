Seth Meyers savages 'soulless' Trump for discounting coronavirus deaths in 'blue states' Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )





In addition to revelations that the government considered using a "heat ray" on peaceful protesters... Seth Meyers hasn't exactly gone easy on Trump during the course of his presidency, or over his lethally poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic. But this week's news cycle sparked one of his harshest Closer Looks in a while.In addition to revelations that the government considered using a "heat ray" on peaceful protesters 👓 View full article

