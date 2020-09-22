Global  
 

Jags Legend Jimmy Smith Gunning For Spot On Deion Sanders' JSU Staff, 'Please!'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
"I would almost give my left arm to be a part of this staff." Jacksonville Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith REALLLLLY wants to work with Deion Sanders at Jackson St. ... telling TMZ Sports he's all in on his alma mater's latest football head coaching…
