|
NFL Legend Gale Sayers Dead At 77 After Battle With Dementia
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died after a lengthy battle with dementia ... the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. He was 77 years old. Sayers -- despite only playing in 68 career games due to various injuries -- is considered…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL's 0-2 teams: Who still has hope to turn season around and reach playoffs?Since 1990, just 12% of NFL teams that have started off 0-2 have made the playoffs. This year, however, there's more hope with an expanded field.
USATODAY.com
Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging ArmDrew Brees, listen up ... Warren Moon's got advice for winning football games despite declining arm talent -- telling TMZ Sports it's simple ... JUST TAKE CARE..
TMZ.com
Raiders' Jon Gruden, Saints' Sean Payton fined $100K each by NFL for not wearing masksNeither Jon Gruden nor Sean Payton wore a mask in Monday night's matchup between the Raiders and Saints, and both paid the price.
USATODAY.com
Blake Bortles to sign with Denver Broncos as backup quarterback, per reportsBlake Bortles is back in the NFL after landing with the Denver Broncos, who lost starter Drew Lock to a shoulder injury on Sunday.
USATODAY.com
Gale Sayers All-American college football player, professional football player, running back, College Football Hall of Fame, Pro Football Hall of Fame
Pro Football Hall of Fame Professional sports hall of fame in Canton, Ohio
Joe Buck surprised by Pro Football Hall of Fame selection during live broadcastFox Sports' Joe Buck gets word of his Hall of Fame selection as the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award winner during halftime of Thursday's Bengals-Browns game.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this