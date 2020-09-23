Global  
 

NFL Legend Gale Sayers Dead At 77 After Battle With Dementia

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died after a lengthy battle with dementia ... the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. He was 77 years old. Sayers -- despite only playing in 68 career games due to various injuries -- is considered…
