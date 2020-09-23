Global  
 

Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Results to be Announced by Kentucky AG

TMZ.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The grand jury in the Breonna Taylor killing has reached a decision, and Kentucky's Attorney General is about to announce whether the cops will be charged ... and we're streaming it live. AG Daniel Cameron is set to read the results of the grand…
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Louisville in a State of Emergency following Breonna Taylor settlement

Louisville in a State of Emergency following Breonna Taylor settlement 00:32

 Police in Lousville Kentucky have declared a state of emergency as the city waits to hear if 4 officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Federal buildings, and other downtown businesses are already boarded up.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Attorney General of Kentucky Attorney General of Kentucky Elected official in the U.S. state of Kentucky

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time [Video]

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Breonna Taylor's family for the first time. This happened on Wednesday, more than 150 days after Louisville Police killed Taylor in her home. Cameron's office said in a statement he was "grateful" to hold the meeting. Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, sister, aunt, family attorneys and a local activist were present. "Attorney General Cameron personally expressed his condolences to the family.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published

Daniel Cameron (Kentucky politician) American lawyer and politician

Louisville police prepare city for an upcoming decision in Breonna Taylor case

 Louisville is preparing for potential protests ahead of the state attorney general's announcement about whether a grand jury decided to charge the officers..
CBS News

Louisville declares state of emergency, cancels police days off while decision looms in Breonna Taylor case

 A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
USATODAY.com

Louisville police nix days off while attorney general decision looms in Breonna Taylor case

 A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
 
USATODAY.com

Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, introduce police reforms

 LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of..
WorldNews

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Kentucky attorney general expected to announce Breonna Taylor decision today: Here's what we know

 The Kentucky attorney general is expected to announce a decision in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor by Louisville police this afternoon.
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decision

 Mayor Fischer's emergency declaration on Tuesday noted that protests have been held for over 100 consecutive days in Louisville. The city leader, a Democrat, is..
WorldNews

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Man held at gunpoint by police hires Benjamin Crump, wants $2.5 million from Arizona city

 Benjamin Crump most recently represented the family of Breonna Taylor. Louisville city officials settled the case for a historic $12 million.
 
USATODAY.com

Grand jury to present findings in Breonna Taylor's death

 The death of the 26-year-old Black woman during a March 13 raid has galvanized a nationwide push for police reform and racial justice.
CBS News

