Dwayne The Rock Johnson Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Sunday, 27 September 2020
The Rock is fearless, but he's never dared to venture into the snake pit we call politics ... until now. So, Dwayne Johnson played host to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a new video, and he gave them the seal of approval, endorsing them to replace…
China military PR film mocked over 'Hollywood clips'

 Social media users say the air force's promotional video used scenes from Transformers and The Rock.
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Dwayne Johnson [Video]

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Dwayne Johnson

Ryan Reynolds has poked fun at Dwayne Johnson, following the actions mans security gate drama on Friday.

Trending: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B in [Video]

Trending: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B in

In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B insists she hasn't shed a tear over Offset divorce, and Dwayne Johnson rips off security gate with his bare hands after power outage.

President Trump praises his COVID-19 response at largely maskless outdoor rally

 President Trump praised his administration's COVID-19 response at an outdoor rally Tuesday night, despite the U.S. passing 200,000 virus-linked deaths. His..
Democrats' path to victory in 2020 election 'runs straight through Michigan,' Kamala Harris tells Detroit supporters

 The Democratic vice presidential nominee visited Black-owned businesses in Flint and rallied with supporters in Detroit during Tuesday campaign stop.
Kamala Harris visiting Flint and Detroit for voter registration push

 FLINT, MI – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit Flint and Detroit Tuesday on a campaign swing through Michigan. Harris will make her..
'I beat the socialist.' Biden tacks to the center in fight with Trump over Rust Belt moderates

 Biden is emphasizing centrism to try court swing voters who favored Trump in 2016 in the crucial states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
2020 Presidential Debate Calendar: What You Need to Know

 We’ve entered debate season, and here’s the who, what, when and where for the three matchups between President Trump and Joe Biden and the single..
Voters Believe Winner of Election Should Fill Court Vacancy, Poll Shows

 A Times/Siena College poll showed that 56 percent said the next president should nominate a Supreme Court justice. And Joe Biden retained a clear lead over..
By Lowering the Debate Bar for Biden, Has Trump Set a Trap for Himself?

 President Trump has worked overtime to persuade followers that Joe Biden is addled and incoherent. That could backfire if Mr. Biden doesn’t fit the caricature.
