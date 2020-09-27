Dwayne The Rock Johnson Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The Rock is fearless, but he's never dared to venture into the snake pit we call politics ... until now. So, Dwayne Johnson played host to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a new video, and he gave them the seal of approval, endorsing them to replace… 👓 View full article

